PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded by Union Gaming Research to Buy

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by research analysts at Union Gaming Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

AGS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 1,252,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

