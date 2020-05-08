Playkey (PKT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,266.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Playkey has a market cap of $455,758.96 and approximately $28,266.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.02135539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00174496 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,932,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

