Plug Power’s (PLUG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.37 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $4,253,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,885,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 126,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 20,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

