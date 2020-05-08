PlusTherapeuticsInc . (PSTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,037.22%.

PSTV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,970. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

