PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) PT Lowered to $45.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

PNM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

