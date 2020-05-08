Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $17,635.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00008360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

