PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

