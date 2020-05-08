PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. PPL also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of PPL opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.