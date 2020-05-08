PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. PPL also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

PPL opened at $24.29 on Friday. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a hold rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.57.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

