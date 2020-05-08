Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Precigen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 35,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

