Precision Optics (PEYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.

Shares of PEYE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Precision Optics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

