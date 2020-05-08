Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

PFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 230,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

