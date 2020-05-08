Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,535 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,980.4% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 155,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 89.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.