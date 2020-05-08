Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 135.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Facebook stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,324. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.03. The stock has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.