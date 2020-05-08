Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,578,309 shares of company stock valued at $103,802,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $20.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,392.74. 317,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,535. The company has a market capitalization of $925.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,202.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,322.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

