Primo Water’s (PRMW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

PRMW opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 229.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

