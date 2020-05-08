Private Vista LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Vista LLC owned 3.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,990. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

