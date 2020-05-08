Private Vista LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,864 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 871,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after acquiring an additional 845,674 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,071,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. 1,972,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,268. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

