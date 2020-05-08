Private Vista LLC Sells 279,640 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Vista LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.5% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Vista LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 163,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 127,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

