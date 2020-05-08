Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 267.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,997 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.