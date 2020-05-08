Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

