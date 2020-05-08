Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

