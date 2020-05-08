Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

