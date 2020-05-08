Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,707 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Progressive worth $131,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 171,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,644. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

