Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Prologis by 88.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

