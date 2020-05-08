Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $132.40 on Friday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,977.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $868,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,228 shares of company stock worth $7,537,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,816,000 after purchasing an additional 380,018 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

