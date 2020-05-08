Prudential PLC Acquires 18,680 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after purchasing an additional 272,846 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

