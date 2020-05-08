Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,987,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after purchasing an additional 248,827 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SAP by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

