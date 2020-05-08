Prudential PLC Buys 21,408 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,133 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after buying an additional 82,688 shares during the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

