Prudential PLC Buys 8,539 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Citrix Systems by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

