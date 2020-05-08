Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.19% of KBR worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. KBR’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

