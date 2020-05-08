Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.72% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.07. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

