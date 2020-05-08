Prudential PLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

WM stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

