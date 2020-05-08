Prudential PLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,277,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Apache worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

