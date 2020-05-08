Prudential PLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $6,713,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 over the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.