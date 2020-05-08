Prudential PLC Purchases 56,000 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $40.23 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

