Prudential PLC Purchases 686,900 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential PLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,900 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of AT&T worth $186,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in AT&T by 1,771.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

