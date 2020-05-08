Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,710 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $124,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

