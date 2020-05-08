Prudential PLC Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $308,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.