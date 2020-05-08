Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.38.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $772.02 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $777.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.12 and a 200-day moving average of $586.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.