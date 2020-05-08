Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,865,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $248.74 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.14.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.