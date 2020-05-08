Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.44% of SkyWest worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SkyWest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in SkyWest by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

