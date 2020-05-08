Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.71% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 66,777 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $734.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

