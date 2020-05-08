Prudential PLC Reduces Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of SYNNEX worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $162,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $67,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $86.84 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.67.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $357,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 5,936 shares valued at $691,018. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

