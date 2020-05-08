Prudential PLC Sells 88,900 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.30% of Olin worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Olin by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.