Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.31% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDN. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

BDN opened at $10.15 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

