PRW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $6,868,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China International Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,927.16. The firm has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

