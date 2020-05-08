Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,090 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,229 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $259.70 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $263.52. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.33.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total transaction of $6,092,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,664,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

