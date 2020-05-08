Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 2,185 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

