Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 29,928 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 224,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,094. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $4.87 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

